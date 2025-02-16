AC Milan and Walker in agreement over his future

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan and Kyle Walker are already in agreement over his future.

On-loan to June from Manchester City, the veteran fullback is already happily settled in Milan.

And the feeling is mutual, as far as club management is concerned.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting: "Kyle Walker is satisfied with his first weeks at AC Milan. 

"He would like to stay at Milan, which are ready to sign him from ManchesterCity on a permanent deal. Rossoneri have an option to buy (€5M) and could trigger it, but they could also ask to MCFC a little discount."

