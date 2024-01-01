Lukaku, Meret delighted as Napoli win at Cagliari

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku was eager to highlight goalkeeper Alex Meret's performance for their win at Cagliari.

Lukaku scored in the 4-0 win and took the man-of-the-match award.

He said of Meret afterwards: “He saved the team against Parma and again today, it’s important to have a quality goalkeeper like this. We strikers have to put the ball in the net and we’re happy.

“The important thing is that the team wins. We know every game is like a final from here to the end of the season, so we’ll see where we are at the end. Now we rest and go again.”

Meret also stated: “We knew it was going to be a rough game, it was very windy and not easy to play our football.

“It was particularly tough during the middle of the second half, Cagliari tried everything, but we made the most of counter-attacks to secure these three very important points.”