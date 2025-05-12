Luiz moves to clarify Aston Villa comments to Juventus fans

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Luiz moves to clarify Aston Villa comments to Juventus fansAndrea Staccioli / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Douglas Luiz has moved to assure Juventus fans of his commitment.

The Brazil midfielder has been forced to clarify comments about former club Aston Villa over the weekend, with some online interpretations suggesting he was pining for a return.

“I miss Aston Villa, guys. I miss playing at Villa Park, I miss everything — it’s always in my heart,” he said on Twitch.

After a backlash from Juve fans, Luiz posted to social media to explain his comments.

He said, “When I talked about Aston Villa, I was only referring to the affection I have for the place where I grew up as a man and a player, not to the desire to return.

“One must not mistake nostalgia with the desire to return: I love Juventus and am totally concentrated on our objectives.”

 

