Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool eye SHOCK move for Man City legend Kevin de Bruyne
Juventus read to offer Rasmus Hojlund Man United escape route
Why Moises Caicedo missed Chelsea training revealed
Arsenal and Chelsea handed Morgan Rogers transfer boost after Aston Villa PSR latest

Juventus ready ambitious Tonali-Luiz swap offer

Alex Roberts
Juventus ready ambitious Tonali-Luiz swap offer
Juventus ready ambitious Tonali-Luiz swap offerAction Plus
Juventus are reportedly preparing an ambitious swap offer for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali that would see Douglas Luiz go in the other direction.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old is a priority target for Juventus this summer as they seek to bolster their midfield.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The report adds that Luiz, 26, who only joined from Aston Villa last summer, could be used as bait to lure Newcastle into making a deal with the Serie A side.

Luiz has struggled to settle in Turin with several injuries and a general lack of form making him surplus to requirements.

It’s understood that Tonali would be happy to stay in Newcastle and repay the club that stood by him throughout his gambling ban.

Mentions
Serie ADouglas LuizTonali SandroJuventusNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers