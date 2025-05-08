Juventus ready ambitious Tonali-Luiz swap offer

Juventus are reportedly preparing an ambitious swap offer for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali that would see Douglas Luiz go in the other direction.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old is a priority target for Juventus this summer as they seek to bolster their midfield.

The report adds that Luiz, 26, who only joined from Aston Villa last summer, could be used as bait to lure Newcastle into making a deal with the Serie A side.

Luiz has struggled to settle in Turin with several injuries and a general lack of form making him surplus to requirements.

It’s understood that Tonali would be happy to stay in Newcastle and repay the club that stood by him throughout his gambling ban.