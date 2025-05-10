Napoli defender Buongiorno: I turned down Juventus and Atalanta

Napoli defender Alessandro Buongiorno says he's happy in Naples.

The Italy international chose Napoli over Juventus and Atalanta when leaving Torino last year.

“The city is beautiful, joyful and passionate. You can feel the passion for football the moment you set foot on the street,” Buongiorno told La Stampa.

“When I walk out onto my terrace and look over the view, that panorama takes your breath away.

“It’s true, there was interest from Juventus before Napoli stepped forward. I spoke to Juve, but I also spoke to myself. I couldn’t betray my history, as I was born and raised a Granata.

“I explained that to Thiago Motta, who in my view is a great coach. When Atalanta stepped up, I had decided to remain at Toro after discussing it with my family and friends. However, when Juventus made the offer, I had already made that decision myself.”