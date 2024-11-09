Sacchi keen to see Camarda make AC Milan start today against Cagliari

AC Milan coaching great Arrigo Sacchi has welcomed news that Francesco Camarda will start today against Cagliari.

Milan coach Paulo Fonseca has named the 16 year-old in his starting XI for today's clash.

Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Honestly, I don’t deeply know this young striker, except for his few appearances with the senior Rossoneri squad. But if Fonseca feels that he’s ready to start, it means he has quality.

“Surely, Fonseca takes some risks. If the game doesn’t go on the right path and if Milan don’t win, then all the blame will be on the coach. It’s inevitable, and it’s the football culture in Italy.

“Regardless of the result, I can already say two reasons why Fonseca is right about starting Camarda.

“First, fielding a player with qualities you appreciate and room for improvement is a message for the future. Second, by doing so, the coach proves that he’s in control of the group and doesn’t base his decisions on the names.”

Sacchi added, “Fonseca is a coach who has proven that he has no problems sending renowned champions to the bench.

“The most obvious case is Leao, but his performance against Real Madrid seems to confirm that the exclusion did him well.”