Gasperini drops contract shock on Atalanta

Paul Vegas
Gian Piero Gasperini could still take the option to extend his current deal by one year
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has announced he doesn't expect to renew his contract.

Gasperini, appointed Atalanta coach in 2016,  has a deal with La Dea to the end of the season. However, the arrangement includes a 12-month option.

Gasperini, 67, made the admission after being asked about qualifying for the Champions League this season.

He said today: "I have little time to do this, maybe it's the last one.

"Rightly so, as has been said there is a beginning and an end, we'll see at the end of the year whether to go for expiry or to stop, certainly there will be no continuity. There will be no further renewal and continuity."

Gasperini has been in charge of Atalanta since 2016.

