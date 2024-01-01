Locatelli happy with early impact of Juventus coach Motta

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has welcomed new coach Thiago Motta and his staff.

Locatelli was speaking after Juve's 2-2 draw with Brest on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

On Motta and his staff, he said, "It's clear that they brought a lot of enthusiasm, then they are very sincere and direct people. And this is certainly an important thing because you need to have clear ideas and I believe that there is room to do an excellent job."

"The motto is always the same, then we have to be honest in everything. We work to win and every day we train to win, but we have to take one step at a time without talking too much about victories or anything else, we have to work humbly every day. Then yes they will see the results."

On the preseason draw with Brest, Locatelli added: "It's a shame that we conceded a goal at the last minute but in the end I think we played a good match."