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Liverpool make shock loan decision over No.1 spot

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Giorgi Mamardashvili.Profimedia

Liverpool could loan out back up goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer in a bold transfer call made by Andoni Iraola.

Mamardashvili joined Liverpool last summer, following a pre-agreed transfer with Valencia in 2024, and his arrival saw Caoimhin Kelleher move on to Brentford.

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The Georgia international made 20 appearances across all competitions in 2025/26, primarily as cover for Alisson's injury absences, but the Brazilian remains unmoved as Liverpool's No.1.

With speculation over him moving to Juventus now quashed, Iraola is ready to build forward with Alisson in between the posts at Anfield, and that could tempt Mamardashvili into accepting a loan exit.

Clubs in Serie A are rumoured to be tracking him as an option for 2026/27 with Freddie Woodman agreeing a contract extension over the summer and Vitezslav Jaros returning from a solid loan spell at Ajax in 2025/26.

Mamardashvili wants to be first-choice and that is not on the agenda at Liverpool right now with his current contract running until 2031.

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Serie AGiorgi MamardashviliAndoni IraolaLiverpoolFootball transfersPremier League

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