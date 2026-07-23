Liverpool confirm talented goalkeeper Pecsi Armin has joined TSV Hartberg on loan

Armin Pecsi will spend the next season on loan at TSV Hartberg as he departs Liverpool.

Pecsi joined Liverpool from Hungarian club Puskas Akademia in June 2025 but was left out of Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States as many predicted he may leave on loan.

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Now, Liverpool have confirmed the move as he gains valuable experience away from Merseyside where he would be competing with the likes of Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

“Liverpool goalkeeper Armin Pecsi has joined TSV Hartberg on a season-long loan deal, subject to international clearance.

“The 21-year-old, who made his senior international debut for Hungary last month, will spend the 2026-27 campaign with the Austrian Bundesliga club.”

Pecsi has not yet made his debut for the Reds, but he has been involved in the match day squads on five occasions. He also made his senior international bow with Hungary last month in a 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan in a friendly that came just before the World Cup began.

Pecsi delighted with the move

The shot stopper commented on the move this week, revealing how happy he is to push himself to his limits away from the Liverpool academy.

“I’m very happy to be at TSV Hartberg now. The club has a clear strategy of developing young players while also being successful – that’s exactly what convinced me from the start. I felt the club’s trust right from the first talks and I’m glad to be here now.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, working hard every day and doing my part to help us achieve our shared goals.”

Head coach Markus Schopp added: “I think it’s fantastic that one of the biggest clubs in Europe has entrusted us with one of the greatest goalkeeping talents again this season.

“That speaks volumes for TSV Hartberg, because they’ve always done excellent work in this position in recent years.

“With Armin, we’re getting my desired goalkeeper, who perfectly matches our profile.”