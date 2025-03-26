Leonardo: Soulless AC Milan slide began with Maldini axe

AC Milan hero Leonardo says the Rossoneri have been on the slide since former teammate Paolo Maldini was sacked as technical director.

It's now over two years since Maldini and Ricky Massara were axed by Milan owner Gerry Cardinale - just 12 months after Milan won the Scudetto.

Advertisement Advertisement

With his old club now struggling, former Milan player, coach and director Leonardo told QS: “Does Milan spirit need to be stronger? But it was already there – his name was Paolo Maldini.

“As a director, he won a Scudetto and reached the Champions League semifinals. Then he was sent away, and with him, a great piece of passion.

“Today, everyone has realised it: Milan feels empty, soulless. But these are cycles, and it will pass. Also, I believe the club has understood that they made a mistake.”