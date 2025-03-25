Brighton midfielder Ayari responds to AC Milan, BVB rumours

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari admits he's aware of rumours about interest from big clubs.

However, the young Swede insists he's staying grounded over the speculation.

Ayari is being tracked by AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund this season.

"I don't focus much on it. Rumours are rumours. I don't read much media," he told Fotbollskanalen .

Brighton are currently in seventh place in the Premier League.

"The season has been quite okay. I've gotten more playing time. That's the big difference. Then, what I've achieved... I know what I'm going for and what I can do on the field. I've played a lot and have had to show that I'm at that level.

"That's nothing new to me."

Indeed, Ayari says he feels at home on the big stage.

"It has felt natural, to be honest. I think the good matches I have had have been against the best opponents. So it has been fun and felt very natural. Maybe it is a coincidence that it has been against those teams."

Ayari has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.