Leicester defender Okoli offered to Bologna

Leicester City defender Caleb Okoli has been offered to Bologna.

The Italy U21 international only joined the Foxes in August from Atalanta, but could be on the move back home in the coming days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cagliari are also interested in Okoli, whose agent Alessandro Barison said: "Yes, for the moment there has been a negotiation.

"Let's see what happens between now and the end of the market."

Okoli has struggled for minutes under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who recently said: “He’s part of the squad. He will be involved in training and in the planning for the coming games. There’s no problem on Caleb.”