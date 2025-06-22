Leeds agree deal with Udinese for Bijol

Leeds United have reached a deal for Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

Bijol has agreed personal terms with Leeds and an announcement is now due.

The 26-year-old underwent medical tests with Leeds last week.

It's understood Leeds are paying €22m to Udinese for Bijol, whose contract at Elland Road will run to 2029.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Jaka Bijol has signed his contract as new Leeds United player. Deal sealed and here we go, confirmed."