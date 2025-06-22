Tribal Football
Most Read
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price
Real Madrid reveal target as Zubimendi joins Arsenal
LaLiga promotion playoff: Real Oviedo host Mirandes in all-or-nothing showdown

Leeds agree deal with Udinese for Bijol

Carlos Volcano
Leeds agree deal with Udinese for Bijol
Leeds agree deal with Udinese for BijolLaPresse / ddp USA / Profimedia
Leeds United have reached a deal for Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

Bijol has agreed personal terms with Leeds and an announcement is now due.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 26-year-old underwent medical tests with Leeds last week.

It's understood Leeds are paying €22m to Udinese for Bijol, whose contract at Elland Road will run to 2029.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Jaka Bijol has signed his contract as new Leeds United player. Deal sealed and here we go, confirmed."

Mentions
Serie ABijol JakaLeedsUdinesePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leeds go shopping for new left-back
Stuttgart chief admits Woltemade has his price as Chelsea, Atletico Madrid circle
Juventus, Napoli in contact with Chelsea striker Jackson