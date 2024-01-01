Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona defender Kounde warns: I agree with everything Rodri said
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi seeks to revive Liverpool move for January
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide

Lecce striker Krstovic admits Man Utd "dream"

Lecce striker Krstovic admits Man Utd "dream"
Lecce striker Krstovic admits Man Utd "dream"Tribalfootball
Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic has said he would love to play for Manchester United one day.

The 24-year-old netted seven times in Serie A last term and was being linked with a host of top teams.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While he knows that he must improve to earn such a move, Krstovic is very ambitious.

He stated, per TeleRoma: "After the match against Torino he (Mirko Vucinic) told me ‘think about the next one’. 

“Where would I never play? In Bari. My dream is Manchester United.

"It’s only the second year here in Lecce. I am very happy, both me and my family. We have friends and we’re enjoying it, so let’s think about the present."

Mentions
Serie AKrstovic NikolaLecceManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rabiot offered to Man Utd "several times"
McTominay, Man Utd & PSR: A deal that no-one wanted - except the Prem's beancounters
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope