Lecce striker Krstovic admits Man Utd "dream"

Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic has said he would love to play for Manchester United one day.

The 24-year-old netted seven times in Serie A last term and was being linked with a host of top teams.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he knows that he must improve to earn such a move, Krstovic is very ambitious.

He stated, per TeleRoma: "After the match against Torino he (Mirko Vucinic) told me ‘think about the next one’.

“Where would I never play? In Bari. My dream is Manchester United.

"It’s only the second year here in Lecce. I am very happy, both me and my family. We have friends and we’re enjoying it, so let’s think about the present."