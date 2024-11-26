Lecce matchwinner Dorgu: I want to score more!

Patrick Dorgu was happy proving Lecce's matchwinner against Venezia on Monday night.

The Denmark wing-back struck the only goal of the game on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: "I came back from the national team and immediately returned to Lecce and I also scored.

"I'm very happy. Especially for the victory and the three points we got. My favourite position? It's the one that allows me to be on the pitch every Sunday to give Lecce a hand."

Dorgu also said: "I hope to score more and help the team even more. I'm happy with the goal but now we have to get as many points as possible. I score a lot in training, I hope to score many more goals in the championship."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play