Lecce close to signing Paris FC striker Willem Geubbels

Paris FC striker Willem Geubbels is set to undergo a medical with US Lecce after the clubs reached an agreement over his transfer.

The Serie A side confirmed that the 24-year-old will arrive at Brindisi Airport before completing his medical tests.

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According to Le Parisien, the Italian club have agreed a €5 million deal for Geubbels, who is expected to sign a five-year contract with I Salentini.

The French forward joined Paris FC only last summer on a five-year deal but struggled to make a significant impact during his debut campaign, scoring five goals in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Paris FC have already prepared for his departure, signing Mali international Lassine Sinayoko on a three-year contract as his replacement.