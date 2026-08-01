Lecce close to signing Paris FC striker Willem Geubbels

The Serie A side confirmed that the 24-year-old will arrive at Brindisi Airport before completing his medical tests.
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According to Le Parisien, the Italian club have agreed a €5 million deal for Geubbels, who is expected to sign a five-year contract with I Salentini.
The French forward joined Paris FC only last summer on a five-year deal but struggled to make a significant impact during his debut campaign, scoring five goals in 27 appearances across all competitions.
Paris FC have already prepared for his departure, signing Mali international Lassine Sinayoko on a three-year contract as his replacement.