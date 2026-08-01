Ajax hope to keep Godts for another year amid PSG interest

Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff has emphasised that the club want to keep hold of Belgian winger Mika Godts amid serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

News of Paris Saint-Germain being interested in Mika Godts broke on Friday evening, hours after the Belgian winger was spotted in Porto with PSG director Luis Campos. The UEFA Champions League winners are said to be close to reaching a personal agreement with Godts, for whom Ajax reportedly demand €60 million.

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Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff reacted to the news and emphasised the club's position on selling one of its best players: "Ajax want to keep Mika in Amsterdam for at least another year."

Godts was the MVP of the Eredivisie last season with 17 goals and 13 assists in 34 league appearances. Ajax finished fifth on their joint-worst points total finish since 1963 (56) and only reached the UEFA Conference League qualifiers through the Dutch play-offs.

"We are incredibly pleased with Mika," Cruyff continued.

Not only because of his fantastic statistics from last season, but also because of his commitment and professional attitude in and around training sessions, and his drive to improve every day. We really can’t do without him this season. Ultimately, players will leave. But it has to be at the right time and for the right price, because we want to win titles.”

On the reports of Ajax demanding €60 million for Godts, Cruyff did not have much to say.

"I’m not going to discuss figures. As things stand, no club has made an offer for Mika yet."

Ajax have been very active in the summer transfer market, with the club having brought in six new players already. Daley Blind (free agent), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Marcos Leonardo (Al Hilal), Tolu Arokodare (Wolves, on loan), and Julian Brandt (free agent) have joined the Dutch record champions, while FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to be announced this weekend.