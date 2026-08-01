Tottenham reportedly agree £34m deal to sell Cristian Romero to Inter Milan

Cristian Romero is reportedly set to sign for Inter Milan as Tottenham offload the defender.

The Argentina international, fresh off the back of World Cup heartbreak and a trophyless season with Tottenham which saw the side barely finish outside the relegation zone, is set to leave the Premier League.

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Romero, who has played his final game for the side, has represented Spurs on more than 150 occasions since signing from Atalanta, initially on loan but permanently signing for the club for £43m back in 2022.

The latest reports indicate that Tottenham and Inter Milan have reached a verbal agreement worth around £34M in what is a low fee for the defender who is just 28 years old.

Romero is contracted until 2029 but because he is desperate to leave North London, Tottenham have lost negotiating power and will be forced to accept a lower fee for the World Cup winner.

Comparable Premier League centre-backs have commanded much higher fees including Jan Paul van Hecke who Spurs signed from Brighton for a fee of around £45M.

Tottenham have also signed Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi this summer, both for free as they plan for life without Romero who has been at the heart of their defence for some time.

Spurs are currently in Australia on their pre-season tour and face Chelsea on August 1, having already fulfilled fixtures against MK Dons, Auckland and Sydney FC where fans are getting a better glimpse at their side ahead of the new season.