Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Tottenham reportedly agree £34m deal to sell Cristian Romero to Inter Milan

Tottenham reportedly agree £34m deal to sell Cristian Romero to Inter Milan
Tottenham reportedly agree £34m deal to sell Cristian Romero to Inter MilanREUTERS

Cristian Romero is reportedly set to sign for Inter Milan as Tottenham offload the defender.

The Argentina international, fresh off the back of World Cup heartbreak and a trophyless season with Tottenham which saw the side barely finish outside the relegation zone, is set to leave the Premier League. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Romero, who has played his final game for the side, has represented Spurs on more than 150 occasions since signing from Atalanta, initially on loan but permanently signing for the club for £43m back in 2022. 

The latest reports indicate that Tottenham and Inter Milan have reached a verbal agreement worth around £34M in what is a low fee for the defender who is just 28 years old. 

Romero is contracted until 2029 but because he is desperate to leave North London, Tottenham have lost negotiating power and will be forced to accept a lower fee for the World Cup winner. 

Comparable Premier League centre-backs have commanded much higher fees including Jan Paul van Hecke who Spurs signed from Brighton for a fee of around £45M. 

Tottenham have also signed Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi this summer, both for free as they plan for life without Romero who has been at the heart of their defence for some time. 

Spurs are currently in Australia on their pre-season tour and face Chelsea on August 1, having already fulfilled fixtures against MK Dons, Auckland and Sydney FC where fans are getting a better glimpse at their side ahead of the new season. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCristian Gabriel RomeroJan Paul van HeckeTottenhamInterAtalantaBrightonFootball transfersSerie A

Related Articles

De Zerbi ready 'to help' Romero seal Tottenham exit

Van de Ven: Tottenham signings show "ambition" as De Zerbi brings "passion" to the club

Inter chief confirms interest in Tottenham captain Cristian Romero