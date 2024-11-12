Lecce chief Corvino: I wanted Giampaolo at Fiorentina ten years ago

Lecce sports chief Pantaleo Corvino has explained the appointment of new coach Marco Giampaolo.

After the sacking of Luca Gotti, Giampaolo was presented to the local press by Lecce today.

Corvino said, "When you think you've lost a path, you have the responsibility to intervene. We are not children of the results, our decisions are children of other values ​​that we consider as important as the results.

"It was right to change. We hadn't done it when we had lost so many games in a row with Baroni because we had a shared path. Today we are here to present the new helmsman, the new crew chief.

"It won't be easy, it's not easy to change direction. It will be an even more difficult task, but Lecce manages feats. A field coach means a coach who has a course and doesn't change it along the way, because if you change course you don't know where you'll end up. I want a coach who works on a course to get to the result.

"We mustn't be slaves to the result, the important thing is that we work day by day to improve the course. I called Giampaolo ten years ago to take him to Florence, but he made an empty trip early in the morning."