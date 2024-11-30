Tribal Football
Lecce chief Corvino: Giampaolo has a vision and ideas that I identify with
Lecce chief Pantaleo Corvino admits he's delighted with the early impact of coach Marco Giampaolo.

Giampaolo was hired by Corvino earlier this month after the exit of Luca Gotti.

Corvino told Il Corriere dello Sport:  "I love coaches who work hard on and off the pitch, and for many hours a day.

"Giampaolo has a vision and ideas that I identify with, and he leaves nothing to chance. The headquarters also exists for him. He knows the reality in which he operates, we are in our third consecutive year of staying in Serie A, the hardest.

"All of us, starting with the president, an enthusiast, know that we have to deal with our size and sustainability."

 

Serie ALecce
