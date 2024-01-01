Lecce chief Corvino delighted signing Hasa from Juventus

Lecce technical director Pantaleo Corvino is delighted with their deal for Luis Hasa.
The 20 year-old has joined Lecce from Juventus in a permanent move.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Hasa’s contract was expiring in 2025 and he didn’t want to renew with Juventus,” said the 74-year-old in his press conference.
“I know (the player’s agent) Fali Ramadani well, so we went to Juve and told them ‘We’ll take him for free and leave you a 30% sell-on fee in case of a future resale’. They accepted the request.
“The only role he can’t play in attack is the centre forward. He can play as a winger, an attacking midfielder, or even as a trequartista.”