Lecce chief Corvino delighted signing Hasa from Juventus

Lecce technical director Pantaleo Corvino is delighted with their deal for Luis Hasa.

The 20 year-old has joined Lecce from Juventus in a permanent move.

“Hasa’s contract was expiring in 2025 and he didn’t want to renew with Juventus,” said the 74-year-old in his press conference.

“I know (the player’s agent) Fali Ramadani well, so we went to Juve and told them ‘We’ll take him for free and leave you a 30% sell-on fee in case of a future resale’. They accepted the request.

“The only role he can’t play in attack is the centre forward. He can play as a winger, an attacking midfielder, or even as a trequartista.”