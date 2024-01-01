Tribal Football
Most Read
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Emmanuel Petit exclusive: Arsenal MUST go for free agent Rabiot

Lecce chief Corvino delighted signing Hasa from Juventus

Lecce chief Corvino delighted signing Hasa from Juventus
Lecce chief Corvino delighted signing Hasa from Juventus
Lecce chief Corvino delighted signing Hasa from JuventusTribalfootball
Lecce technical director Pantaleo Corvino is delighted with their deal for Luis Hasa.

The 20 year-old has joined Lecce from Juventus in a permanent move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hasa’s contract was expiring in 2025 and he didn’t want to renew with Juventus,” said the 74-year-old in his press conference.

“I know (the player’s agent) Fali Ramadani well, so we went to Juve and told them ‘We’ll take him for free and leave you a 30% sell-on fee in case of a future resale’. They accepted the request. 

“The only role he can’t play in attack is the centre forward. He can play as a winger, an attacking midfielder, or even as a trequartista.”

Mentions
Serie AHasa LuisLecceJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brambati: Lukaku good for Napoli; Juventus chose Vlahovic over Chiesa
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: The scoop on Dybala & Roma; Osimhen-Galatasary 'secret' details; Saudi to lock in Salah
DONE DEAL: Porto sign Juventus defender Djalo