Leao happy scoring in AC Milan win at Genoa

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao was pleased to score in victory at Genoa on Monday night.

Milan won a fourth game in five as a 2-1 triumph was achieved on Monday evening as Rafael Leao canceled out Vitinha's opener for Genoa before their skipper Morten Frendrup put through his own net.

Advertisement Advertisement

Leao later said, “We talked among ourselves and said these last few games are crucial to picking up as many points as possible.

“The coach changed the formation, and we’re more compact now — I think we’ve only conceded two goals in the last few matches.

“I’m happy — everyone here works every day to help the team. We showed that today — one of our teammates got injured, and the players who came on made the difference.

“Every match, I try to help the team, whether I start or come off the bench. Even Gabbia always gives me confidence — sometimes he yells at me!

“We’re all locked in and trying to give our best. Of course, we want to win a trophy, but there’s still one more game to go.”