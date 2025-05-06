Conceicao deflects praise for AC Milan win to players

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao is pleased with the momentum they're finding after victory over Genoa last night.

Milan won a fourth game in five as a 2-1 triumph was achieved on Monday evening as Rafael Leao canceled out Vitinha's opener for Genoa before their skipper Morten Frendrup put through his own net.

“We started in one way and finished in another. They pay me to work and read the game. Sometimes us coaches can give a little bit more, sometimes we can’t,” Conceicao told DAZN afterwards.

“We’re not just working on a system, We work at individual, departmental and collective levels. You get mistakes sometimes, like for the goal we conceded.

“That’s why we’re at Milanello, very focused on working on these things. We’re happy when the players succeed and win.

“We changed in terms of position and put Joao (Felix) with Santi (Gimenez) up front and we opened up the attack a bit more. This is a demonstration of the skill of the players, not of the skill of the coach.”