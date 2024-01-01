Spain coach De la Fuente wants AC Milan signing Morata to play on

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente admits he wants Alvaro Morata to be part of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The new AC Milan striker has floated the idea of international retirement.

Advertisement Advertisement

De la Fuente said: “I agree with him, he is a footballer who lacks affection and recognition from the fans. If he were a player from another country, he would be a legend. We have to vindicate our players because the Spanish footballer is, for me, one of the best in the world.

"Morata should get much more recognition for his career. I hope he stays with us for a long time because he still has a lot to give to Spanish football.”

He also said of winning the Euros: "First there must be conviction because I saw that football was heading in another line of behaviour and action. It is essential to know the players, play them in the right positions, and give them the confidence to obtain the best possible result.”