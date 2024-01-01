Le Fee: What De Rossi wants from me at Roma

Enzo Le Fee is happy after his first days with AS Roma.

The midfielder joined last week from Rennes.

Le Fee said, “I feel comfortable, I'm starting to get to know my teammates, as the preseason progresses I will get to know them better and better in order to make my qualities available for the team.

“He (coach Daniele de Rossi) asks me to touch the ball a lot, to act as a link between defenders and midfielders, to play forward: all things I like to do.

"Physically I'm not 100% yet, when my form improves I'll be able to do all this even better."

On the move, he also said: "It was a surprise for me, I'm coming off what wasn't my best season, with two injuries that didn't allow me to express myself at my best. It was an opportunity that I wanted to seize, I wanted to leave France to try new experiences, I had the opportunity to come here, I want to show what I am capable of."