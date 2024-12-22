Tribal Football
Lazio striker Castellanos on victory over Lecce: We had to bounce back after Inter Milan

Carlos Volcano
Lazio striker Castellanos on victory over Lecce: We had to bounce back after Inter Milan
Lazio striker Castellanos on victory over Lecce: We had to bounce back after Inter Milan
Lazio striker Taty Castellanos was happy scoring in victory over Lecce.

Castellanos admits they had to fight-back after last week's home hammering by Inter Milan.

The Argentine told DAZN: "I'm a player who always works for the team and has to improve day after day in training, the team is important because a player doesn't play alone. It was very difficult to win.

"After the match against Inter the team was a bit sad, but the important thing is that we remained united with our people. We worked well to prepare for this match and we won it."

On his goal celebration, Castellanos added: "The celebration was for the president's son, today was his birthday."

