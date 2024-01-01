Lazio president Lotito tribute to Eriksson: Football and the world have lost a great man

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has paid tribute to Sven Goran Eriksson, who passed away this morning.

As Lazio coach, Eriksson won the Scudetto, Cup Winners' Cup and Super Cup.

Lotito said in a statement today: "SS Lazio mourns the passing of Sven Goran Eriksson: his courage in facing the illness that struck him was an example and a lesson for anyone who listened to him. During the interviews he gave in recent months he was able to instill a love for life and for football. He was not only the most successful coach in the history of the Lazio Sports Club, but above all a man of integrity and an exquisite and elegant person, qualities that he knew how to mix with classic Nordic aplomb.

"I remember at the Olympic stadium in Rome, excited like a child, on the occasion of his return to the capital, we spoke for a long time: I was struck by his serenity, we hugged each other tightly, he walked slowly around the stadium. All our Lazio people, as he passed, shouted at him phrases of thanks and affection, an almost palpable emotion, tears running down their faces, he knew how to respond to the incitements with the strength of his smile.

"I would like to hug him again, to whisper in his ear that Lazio will never forget him. I deeply express my condolences to his family, football and the world have lost a great man."