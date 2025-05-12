Ex-Lazio chief Tare talks up AC Milan move

Former Lazio sports director Igli Tare admits he'd welcome the chance to work for AC Milan.

Tare has been mentioned as a candidate as Milan seek a new football director hire.

Speaking with La Stampa, the former Lazio and Albania striker was asked about the Rossonero.

While coy over whether talks had been held, Tare also stated: "Well, Milan is a goal for everyone.

"Working for a historic and renowned club like this would be an honor. I have always tried to represent my country, and at the same time to be an example for many Italians, I am half Italian, I have worked here for half my life, I have an Italian passport and I wear it with pride.

"I am very grateful to you."