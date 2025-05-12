Ex-Lazio chief Tare talks up AC Milan move

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Lazio sports director Igli Tare admits he'd welcome the chance to work for AC Milan.

Tare has been mentioned as a candidate as Milan seek a new football director hire.

Speaking with La Stampa, the former Lazio and Albania striker was asked about the Rossonero.

While coy over whether talks had been held, Tare also stated: "Well, Milan is a goal for everyone.

"Working for a historic and renowned club like this would be an honor. I have always tried to represent my country, and at the same time to be an example for many Italians, I am half Italian, I have worked here for half my life, I have an Italian passport and I wear it with pride.

"I am very grateful to you."

