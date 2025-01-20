Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Lazio coach Baroni pushed about Casadei deal
Lazio coach Baroni pushed about Casadei deal
Lazio coach Marco Baroni is coy over their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Casadei is a target for Lazio this week, though they face stiff competition from Torino.

Asked about the midfielder, Baroni said after victory over Verona on Sunday: "This can be distracting to everyone, including coaches. I'm working to make the most of what I have. 

"We may not always have the players available best to use that system, and we have been missing alternatives lately, for example after Matias Vecino's injury. 

"I've already talked to the club about what we need."

Premier LeagueCasadei CesareLazioChelseaSerie AFootball Transfers
