Lazio midfielder Guendouzi: Why it didn't work with Tudor

Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi admits he struggled under former coach Igor Tudor.

Guendouzi played for Tudor at Marseille and with Lazio towards the end of last season.

He told Carre: "The problems with Tudor at Marseille? I had such a strong relationship with (Jorge) Sampaoli that it was difficult for me with the change of manager. I adapted well at the beginning, I gave my all. But it's difficult to go from one extreme to the other: we went from possession football to transition football, with very high pressing and a lot of intensity.

"Everything we had worked on for a year went down the drain to start again with a new game plan. We had to adapt quickly. It was mentally tiring in training we didn't do the things we liked best.

"It wasn't easy. But we put the professional aspect first. We all gave our all to realise the coach's game idea. We gave everything on the pitch. At the end of the season we were a bit tired and couldn't keep up mentally anymore. Going from one style of play to another in the space of a few months was really, really difficult."