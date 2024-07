Lazio learn Hammarby price for Djukanovic

Lazio are eying Hammarby winger Viktor Djukanovic.

The 20 year-old has already seen a €6m offer from Club Brugge rejected this summer.

Now Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Lazio are preparing a bid for the youngster.

Lazio have been informed by Hammarby they can land Djukanovic for €7m.

The winger's contract with Hammarby extends to 2027.