Lazio are eyeing Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Il Corriere della Sera says Lazio are showing interest in the centre-back.

After relegation, Sheffield United will consider selling Ahmedhodzic for the right price this summer.

The 25-year-old has a contract with the Blades until the summer of 2026.

The centre-back has managed to score a total of nine goals in 72 games in Sheffield United's shirt.