Lazio hero Giordano: Guendouzi better midfielder than Milinkovic-Savic

Former Lazio striker Bruno Giordano admits he's a fan of Matteo Guendouzi.

Indeed, he rates the France midfielder ahead of former Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, now of Al-Hilal.

Giordano told Rete Oro: "If you tell me to choose between Guendouzì and Milinković-Savić, I will definitely take Guendouzì because for me he is more functional.

"Then the Serbian can solve a few games with goals, with his flair, but if I have to think of the perfect midfielder I immediately think of Guendouzì.

"He attacks, defends and in one year he took Lazio on his shoulders with his leadership qualities. Now he is also starting to score some goals and can improve from this point of view."