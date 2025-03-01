Lazio coach Baroni spies opportunity going to AC Milan on Sunday

Lazio coach Marco Baroni can see an opportunity going to AC Milan on Sunday.

Milan host Lazio fresh from defeat at Bologna and with pressure growing on coach Sergio Conceicao.

Baroni said on Friday: “Milan are a very strong team with impressive individuality. In the episodes, they are not lucky, especially in the match in Turin, they shot twenty times towards the goal. It’s a great challenge to be faced with an open mind because of the quality and strength of the opponent.

“It’s a strong team, to get to the Champions League you need to win games and Milan have all the qualities to do that. In January they changed players, strong players left and others arrived.

"They have crazy individuality, we have to work as a team and limit their individual qualities to a minimum.