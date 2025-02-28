Tribal Football
Bologna goalscorers Ndoye and Castro delighted with victory over AC Milan
Bologna goalscorers Dan Ndoye and Santiago Castro were delighted after their 2-1 win against AC Milan.

Both attackers struck as the win moved Bologna up to sixth on the Serie A table.

Denmark international Ndoye said: "A wonderful match, this city is special and we deserved to win. 

"He (Castro) works hard for the team, we are lucky to have him with us."

Castro, meanwhile, said: "A beautiful evening, these people deserved it and also the group that is of a great level.

"In the first half we didn't deserve to be behind. We are one with the city and we all go together for a single goal."

On Ndoye, he also stated: "He works hard, he's great on and off the pitch."

