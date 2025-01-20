Lazio coach Baroni pleased after victory over Verona

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was left delighted after their 3-0 rout of Hellas Verona.

Samuel Gigot, Boulaye Dia and Mattia Zaccagni struck for Lazio on the day.

Baroni said: “We made it seem easy because we started the match with hunger and humility, knowing it was what we needed to dominate the game.

“We caused huge problems for Verona, a side that is in good shape. Now we have another important and delicate match to prepare for on Thursday.

“This is the right system for the squad, but the lads know it is not easy to get the best out of everyone. We must build an identity and at times use other players to interpret those same roles. I am pleased and at the moment we are sticking with this.”