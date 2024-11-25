Lazio coach Baroni happy with victory over Bologna: We played with courage

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was pleased with their 3-0 win against Bologna on Sunday.

Tommaso Pobega was sent off for Bologna before Lazio struck their goals through Samuel Gigot, Mattia Zacagni and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

“As I’ve said from the start, the team wants to play an attacking style of football, it does it with courage and that is what we want to see,” Baroni told DAZN.

“Naturally, we are also happy with the results, for the club and the fans. I primarily want my team to have this identity and to always face every game with this attitude.

“I always tell them to be aggressive and it’s true that we were against 10 men, but the fact is we were aggressive from the start against a Bologna side in great form. We pinned them back and steered the game towards the direction we wanted even before the red card."

He added, “I come from situations where I always needed everyone, I could not leave anyone behind, so the players feel that they can earn their opportunity with me. I try to reinforce that every time and think of 22 first choice players, especially when we have three major competitions to participate in.

“The atmosphere is remarkable around us and when I talked about the emotion this team needs to spread to the crowd, that is something we must keep doing,”

