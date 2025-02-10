Lazio coach Baroni hails 2-goal Pedro after Monza hammering

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was left delighted after their 5-1 rout of Monza.

Veteran Pedro scored twice as Baroni hailed the passion of his players on Sunday.

“When Pedro told me that it was his last year, I told him: ‘Look, you still have four years to go’,” Baroni laughed afterwards.

“Besides that, Pedro is wonderful, but not just because of what you see on the field. I see an attitude that excites me, and I hope it has the same effect on the younger players, because seeing someone train with joy every day is extraordinary.

“So we enjoy having him, I’m happy to coach him, and I hope to extend his career and that he scores many more goals.

“It’s essential to be able to count on players who come in during the game. I’ve always worked with everyone, and my focus is especially on those who aren’t the main protagonists during the match.

“My goal is to help everyone grow, create a sense of team, a strong identity, and play emotional football, meaning an offensive style that is enjoyable but, above all, effective. We work on this, the team follows me, and we work hard, but we must focus only on ourselves.”

On the overall performance, he added: “We must always stay focused on preventive marking and work on immediate forward runs. For me, the team was good there, mainly.

“In the first half, we made too many mistakes in finishing because we could have made the last pass better. But we created a lot of chances, and we’ll keep working on this.

“Today, I’m happy that the boys played an important match in all aspects.”