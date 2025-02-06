Bondo excited joining AC Milan

Warren Bondo is excited to be an AC Milan player.

The midfielder joined Milan on deadline day Monday from Monza.

He said at his presentation today: "It's a great team. When they called me on Monday, I was happy: I was just waiting for this. Great players have played there: Nesta, who I had as a coach, Ronaldinho, Pato, Ibrahimovic, Seedorf, who I like a lot.

"I want to thank Monza, Galliani was like a father to me; when Milan called me, he immediately let me go. I thank him."

Bondo also stated: "The only goal I scored at Monza was against Milan. It was my destiny. I told my family that I only wanted Milan, even if there were other offers. And now I'm here."