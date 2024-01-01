Lazio coach Baroni calm after Juventus defeat: I congratulate my boys

Lazio coach Marco Baroni insisted he was proud of his players in defeat at Juventus on Saturday night.

Juve won 1-0 thanks to Mario Gila's own goal, with Lazio also having Alessio Romagnoli sent off on 24 minutes. Afterwards, Baroni sought to avoid discussing the match officials.

Do you want to comment on the incidents?

"I want to talk exclusively about the match. I saw a convincing performance, the team played the game we wanted. Then there was this episode after 20 minutes. The team maintained a low block, with personality, compactness and balance. I congratulate the boys. We do not leave this match empty-handed, but with greater awareness."

How is Tavares? Would you make the Dia-Patric change again?

"Dia arrived two days ago and didn't train the first day. We needed a player who was good at defending the ball and strong in the air. In the first half we did well with Zaccagni and Isaksen and it wasn't easy. I saw the players hurt, but at the same time it was an important step in their growth. Tavares? I was changing Gila and he asked me to change him because of cramps."

Are you more disappointed by the result or satisfied with the performance?

"I'll keep this Lazio, because we've always created so many chances through play. I would have preferred to get a goal rather than a red card. But these are difficult situations to manage."