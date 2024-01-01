Agent Caliendo urges Juventus be patient with Luiz; confident of Yildiz impact

Influential agent Antonio Caliendo has urged Juventus to be patient with Douglas Luiz.

The summer arrival from Aston Villa has failed to find a place in coach Thiago Motta's midfield so far this season.

But Caliendo told Calciomercato.it: “We are accustomed in Italy to feeling that any player brought in from abroad must immediately provide results, but there are many who struggle to settle in the first six months, to get the hang of a new mentality and tactics.

“It’s a total change of approach. We just need to have patience, he will start to show what he can do in the long run.”

Caliendo also commented on Kenan Yildiz's emergence at Juve.

“I really like Yildiz. Talented Number 10 players have always been in my destiny and I believe Yildiz is one of those talents who can reach the level of Del Piero.

“He feels closer to Del Piero in approach than Baggio, as Baggio’s talent was unique, like Diego Maradona.”