Rayo Vallecano go for James as part of 100-year celebrations

Rayo Vallecano go for James as part of 100-year celebrations

Rayo Vallecano are moving for free agent James Rodriguez.

The former Real Madrid star is available after being released from his contract at Sao Paulo.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder is keen on a return to Europe and has emerged as a target for Rayo.

Rayo are celebrating their 100-year birthday this season and president Martín Presa wants to celebrate with the signing of James.

However, Presa knows they face a battle to land the playmaker, with Lazio also keen.