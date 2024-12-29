Atalanta coach Gasperini: Lazio draw a fair result

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini felt their draw at Lazio was a fair result.

Marco Brescianini struck late to cancel out Lazio's lead secured by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

“We expected Lazio to be difficult, we’ve seen them put this kind of performance in before. The first was certainly better for them, we struggled to contain their pace, strength and quality,” Gasperini told Sky Italia.

“In the second half, I think we came out very well with the right attitude. We scored the goal a little late, otherwise we had the momentum to win the game.

"Both teams deserve praise, because it was a good game of football.”

The veteran coach added, “This 2024 has been marvellous, extraordinary, we’re a little sad it is over. We closed it by coming back to grab a result when it seemed to be an off night, but the solidity of this team shows we finished it taking control.”