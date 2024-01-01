Tribal Football
Lazio attacker Pedro: I have Spanish offers, but...

Lazio attacker Pedro has pledged his commitment for next season.

The veteran has been linked with a move away this summer.

But Pedro told El Dia: "I will play another year at Lazio. The truth is that I can't wait to start preseason in a few weeks. 

"I will train as much as I can to start off well straight away."

Pedro is ready to make himself available to the new coach Marco Baroni and admits that "there have been some offers from Spain, but at the moment it's complicated. Although I would like to retire in my country".

