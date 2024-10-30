Kvaratskhelia: Of course Napoli players believe we can win Scudetto again

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia admits they feel they can win the Scudetto this season.

Kvaratskhelia and Romelu Lukaku scored in last night's 2-0 win at AC Milan to help Napoli maintain their place at the top of the Serie A table.

Kvaratskhelia later told DAZN: “I worked for this but the important thing is the team’s victory. I’m happy and we deserved to win tonight.

“Of course, we believe in it (the title). We are doing well, we have to continue doing so. We know we can do it again.

“I get along well with Lukaku, he is a kind and humble person and one of the leaders of this team. He is an excellent player. When he arrived in Naples I told him that he had arrived in a city of football, which lives for the passion of the fans."

