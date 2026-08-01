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Kevin Akpoguma joins Frosinone on free transfer

Kevin Akpoguma joins Frosinone on free transfer
Kevin Akpoguma joins Frosinone on free transferČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Fotostand / Görtz

Nigeria international Kevin Akpoguma has completed a free transfer to Serie A club Frosinone, signing a two-year contract that will keep him at the Canarini until June 2028.

The 31-year-old defender became a free agent after leaving Hoffenheim at the end of last season, ending a 13-year association with the German club. 

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His move to Italy marks the first time he will play outside Germany during his professional career.

Akpoguma joined Hoffenheim from Karlsruher SC in 2013 and went on to make 175 Bundesliga appearances, scoring three goals. 

He also gained experience during loan spells with Fortuna Düsseldorf and Hannover 96.

Born in Germany, the centre-back represented the country at youth level before switching allegiance to Nigeria in 2020. 

He has since earned eight Super Eagles caps and will hope regular football in Italy can help revive his international career.

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Serie AKevin AkpogumaFrosinoneHoffenheimFootball transfers

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