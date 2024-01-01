Kean happy with Fiorentina goal in Puskas Akedemia Euro draw

Moise Kean was happy scoring in Fiorentina's 3-3 draw with Puskas Akademia in their Europa Conference League playoff.

The Viola fought back from 2-0 down as Kean was amongst the goalscorers in the Florence first-leg.

“The goal was important, as we wanted to win, but we suffered in the first half and it’s a pity we conceded the goal at the end too. We have more work to do,” Kean told Sky Italia.

“We certainly need to start stronger, because they have good players and we didn’t have the right initial approach to impact the game straight away. We also need to work on the defensive movements.

“The coach believes in me, the team believes in me, now it’s up to me to prove myself on the field. This is one of the most important seasons of my career, we’ve got a good squad and need to focus on one game at a time.

“I do believe I am in the right place at the right time. Things do not happen by chance, it is up to me to give 100 per cent on the field.”