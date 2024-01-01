Fiorentina coach Palladino: De Gea could face 'fearsome' Puskas Akademia

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino is under no illusions over the importance of their Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Viola meet Hungary's Puskas Akademia tomorrow night in the first-leg of their playoff.

Palladino said: "As far as I'm concerned, I'm excited. We have to be focused and we're very excited and motivated. We're ready, I saw a great attitude from everyone.

"For us the Conference is very important, a competition where we want to do well and we'll face it in the best way. The boys have done a great job and a great journey in the past years, the finals can be won or lost. We want to do well.

"There won't be a typical week but nothing will change. Playing more means seeing more things in the game. Having a squad that isn't full will have to be managed, it's my job to do it but I see that the boys are giving everything and I rely on them too I have to understand who is fresher and who is well, to face the match in the best possible way."

Palladino also revealed the match could ace as David de Gea's debut.

He added, "He needed to adapt after a year of working separately. He brought great professionalism and worked a lot extra. Honestly, I saw him well, he could start from the beginning tomorrow."

On Puskas Akademia, Palladino also said: "We are waiting for the end of the transfer window, once the squad is closed and completed we will start working with our squad. At that point we will understand the principles of the game, but there is nothing fixed. I will always put the best Fiorentina on the field."