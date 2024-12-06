Juventus coach Motta calm ahead of Bologna reunion

Juventus coach Thiago Motta is ready to face former club Bologna tomorrow night.

It will mark the first time Motta will clash with his former team since leaving over the summer for the Bianconeri.

Advertisement Advertisement

How important will the public's support be?

"I want to thank our fans once again who will come to support the team. The important thing is us on the pitch and what we will transmit during the match. I am convinced that we could put on a great performance together with our fans.

"Bologna is doing well and is a great team. We must focus on what we have to do and many other things to avoid, they play very vertically and press a lot. They are doing well and will put a lot of intensity."

Do you agree with Gianluigi Buffon's words?

"Now the maximum concentration is on Bologna and the next match. I take all of Gigi's words with great pleasure, with great respect. Not only for the player, but for the man for whom I have great respect, we were together and we shared many beautiful things together. I thank him and I will always thank him, for what he did and for when we were together, for his words, positive or not. I know him, his statements are always for the good of Juventus, whether they are the players of today or in the future, he is a person who wants the good of Juventus, all his comments towards Juve are to build for the good and are well regarded by us and by me.

"We are all leaders, there are those who take responsibility, those who by age and those who by characteristic get along with our leaders. Tomorrow we can demonstrate it in a match in which we can put into practice what we know how to do and limit Bologna's strengths and ultimately get the result we want."

Are you annoyed that you're not mentioned in the Scudetto fight?

"We are always focused on our game, preparing ourselves as best we can, we have to be demanding with ourselves to improve and go on the pitch and give the best performance possible. I have no control over the rest and we do not want to control it, we accept and respect all public or professional opinions, often you give your opinion, right or wrong, everyone has the freedom of opinion.

"Responsibility always exists and will always exist for any team and every team with its goal. Every team has its goal, we with great responsibility face every working day in the same way. Not just the moment or the situation, but every day. I take this responsibility with great pleasure, I said it from day one and I will do it until the last day. I feel privileged to be here and we always give our all to do the best for Juventus. That's what matters."

How is Dusan Vlahovic?

"Tomorrow Dusan will be with the group. McKennie, Nico, Milik, Bremer, Cabal and Douglas Luiz will not be there.

"We are always happy with his return to the group, that he can do what he likes. It is his job to go on the pitch and play football, tomorrow we still have Dusan, Savona, Adzic. We are happy with the return of these players, because the team also cares personally for each of them. They are back on the pitch and I am happy about this."

Why did Juve struggle so much to score?

"We're coming off a few games that we haven't won. In some we've had good performances, but we need to improve. The demand is maximum. You can't just focus on one phase of the game to get the result we want. Today our offensive phase is everyone's responsibility, starting with our goalkeeper. The more we arrive with the right men up front, the more likely we are to score. At the same time we need to defend well and prevent our opponent from creating anything."

What kind of game will it be on an emotional level? On the chants of the Bologna fans?

"In Bologna I lived two wonderful years both on a human and sporting level. On the rest I have nothing to add."

How would you judge your Juve? Are the injuries caused by bad luck?

"It's not my job to judge my work. I work with the lads, with the club, always in the same spirit, to improve for the good of Juventus. I'll leave the judgement to you. The injured? I've already said that I don't believe in luck or bad luck. I have my own opinion on injuries, you've talked about it many times, but my opinion doesn't change for certain things. I pay attention to what I can pay attention to. What I can improve for the game, for the team, for the best possible level, everything else there are so many things I can't control. For the rest we continue to move forward."

On the Club World Cup?

"We'll talk about the match against City in a few days. Today we're thinking about Bologna. It will be a great competition, great games to play, there's a long way to go from now until then. There's still a long way to go and when it arrives we'll be ready and we'll give our all to compete and get the result."